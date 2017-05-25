Iran Claims Third Underground Missile...

Iran Claims Third Underground Missile Production Site Built

A long-range S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in the port city of Bushehr, on the northern coast of Persian Gulf, Iran, Dec. 29, 2016. An Iranian semi-official news agency says the country's powerful Revolutionary Guard has built a third underground facility designated to produce ballistic missiles.

