Iran can contribute to diversification of gas supplies to Europe
The Islamic Republic of Iran, a country with the largest natural gas reserves in the world after Russia, strives to sell its natural gas in the European markets. From the EU point of view, Iran could contribute directly or indirectly to the diversification of natural gas supplies to Europe, a source in the European Commission told Trend on May 24. The source noted that the supply of Iranian gas to Europe could be provided by connecting Iran to the Southern Gas Corridor, designed to bring Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas to Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May 19
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May 8
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr '17
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC