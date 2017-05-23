Iran can contribute to diversification of gas supplies to Europe

The Islamic Republic of Iran, a country with the largest natural gas reserves in the world after Russia, strives to sell its natural gas in the European markets. From the EU point of view, Iran could contribute directly or indirectly to the diversification of natural gas supplies to Europe, a source in the European Commission told Trend on May 24. The source noted that the supply of Iranian gas to Europe could be provided by connecting Iran to the Southern Gas Corridor, designed to bring Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas to Europe.

