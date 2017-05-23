Iran army kicks off massive drill
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24 By Fatih Karimov - Trend: Iranian army has launched military drill dubbed "Beit al-Moqaddas 29" in central Esfahan Province on May 24, ISNA news agency reported. The drill is being held on the occasion of the 35th liberation anniversary of southern city of Khorramshahr during the Iran-Iraq war on May 24, 1982.
