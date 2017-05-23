Iran army kicks off massive drill

Iran army kicks off massive drill

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24 By Fatih Karimov - Trend: Iranian army has launched military drill dubbed "Beit al-Moqaddas 29" in central Esfahan Province on May 24, ISNA news agency reported. The drill is being held on the occasion of the 35th liberation anniversary of southern city of Khorramshahr during the Iran-Iraq war on May 24, 1982.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May 19 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May 8 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,546 • Total comments across all topics: 281,271,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC