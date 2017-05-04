IPC President Craven visits Bahman Go...

IPC President Craven visits Bahman Golbarnezhad's grave

13 hrs ago

On Friday, International Paralympic Committee President Sir Philip Craven visited Bahman Golbarnezhad's grave in Shiraz, Iran, to pay tribute to the late para-cyclist. Golbarnezhad became the first Paralympic athlete to die in competition following a horrific crash in the men's C4/C5 road race in Rio last year.

