Huge fire breaks out at car plant in Iran's Tabriz city
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The fire first erupted at a chemicals storage in the factory at 0800 local time which later extended into other depots, Fars news agency reported. Iran Khodro is the Islamic Republic's largest carmaker with a couple of plants across the country.
