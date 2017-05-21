How Trump could deal a blow to Iran -...

How Trump could deal a blow to Iran - and help save Syria

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Children sit outside their damaged house at the mountain resort town of Zabadani, Syria, on May 18. Despite President Trump's reluctance to get deeply involved in the Syrian civil war, the United States now finds itself in the middle of an escalating battle in the country's south that last week led to a clash between the U.S. military and Iranian-backed pro-government forces. If he can seize the opportunity, Trump could deal a blow to Iranian regional influence and help save Syria in the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May 19 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May 8 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,503 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC