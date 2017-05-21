How Trump could deal a blow to Iran - and help save Syria
Children sit outside their damaged house at the mountain resort town of Zabadani, Syria, on May 18. Despite President Trump's reluctance to get deeply involved in the Syrian civil war, the United States now finds itself in the middle of an escalating battle in the country's south that last week led to a clash between the U.S. military and Iranian-backed pro-government forces. If he can seize the opportunity, Trump could deal a blow to Iranian regional influence and help save Syria in the process.
