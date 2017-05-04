How Iran's Presidential Election Work...

How Iran's Presidential Election Works, and Why Ahamdinejad Can't Run

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The New York Observer

A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rouhani holds up a placards reading in Farsi "Iran again" during a campaign rally in the capital Tehran on May 4, 2017. As Iran prepares for a presidential election slated for May 19, the former president Mahmoud Ahamdinejad tested convention: He registered to run despite the wishes of the Supreme Leader Ayatoallh Ali Khamenei, the country's ultimate political authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,814 • Total comments across all topics: 280,790,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC