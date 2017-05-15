Here Are The Smears Marring Iran's Election

While elections in Iran look like slug-it-out campaigns, with many of the trappings of competition -- government critics, disagreement on high-profile issues, and televised public debates -- they are kept tightly in check by unelected officials under the country's clerically dominated system. There is careful vetting by the Guardians Council, which routinely disqualifies all but a small fraction of reform-minded candidates.

