Hassan Rouhani is favourite in Iran's presidential election to be held on Friday

Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his ultra-conservative challenger held duelling rallies in north-eastern Iran on Wednesday, the final day of campaigning before a closely-watched election. With voters preparing to go to the polls on Friday, Rouhani is a slight favourite over Ebrahim Raisi, a former attorney-general who is custodian of Iran's most important shrine in the north-eastern city of Mashhad, where both candidates held rallies.

