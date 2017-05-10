Gunmen kill policemen in southwestern...

Gunmen kill policemen in southwestern Iran

Two Iranian policemen were killed in an armed confrontation on May 15 morning in Ahwaz city of the country's southwestern Khouzestan province. Deputy Commander of Khouzestan province police Colonel Ali Qasempour - said that the two policemen were shot by unknown gunmen, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.

