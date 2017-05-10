Gunmen kill policemen in southwestern Iran
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Two Iranian policemen were killed in an armed confrontation on May 15 morning in Ahwaz city of the country's southwestern Khouzestan province. Deputy Commander of Khouzestan province police Colonel Ali Qasempour - said that the two policemen were shot by unknown gunmen, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.
