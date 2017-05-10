Feds won't allow Iran to place polling stations in Canada for upcoming presidential election
The federal government will not allow Iran to set up polling stations in Canada for its upcoming presidential election - a decision that comes as the countries quietly work to re-establish diplomatic relations. Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York sent a diplomatic note to Canadian officials around April 10 requesting that polling stations be established so that Iranians in Canada could vote in the May 19 election, according to the Iranian interests section at the Pakistani embassy in Washington.
