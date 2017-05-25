Execution of man arrested at 16 expos...

Execution of man arrested at 16 exposes Iran's disregard for child rights

Iran has demonstrated its utter disregard for children's rights by executing a man arrested for a crime committed while he was 16 years old in a brazen violation of international human rights law, said Amnesty International. The man, who has been identified in state media only by the name "Asqar", was sentenced to death by public hanging nearly 30 years ago.

