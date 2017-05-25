Execution of man arrested at 16 exposes Iran's disregard for child rights
Iran has demonstrated its utter disregard for children's rights by executing a man arrested for a crime committed while he was 16 years old in a brazen violation of international human rights law, said Amnesty International. The man, who has been identified in state media only by the name "Asqar", was sentenced to death by public hanging nearly 30 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amnesty International.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May 19
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May 8
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr '17
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC