Europeans see huge potential in Iran's energy market

14 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

European exhibitors participating in the 22nd International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran believe that there is huge potential for business in Iran's oil, gas and petrochemical sectors. The exhibition, which was held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from May 6 to 9, hosted some 2500 domestic companies and 1500 foreign participants from 37 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Britain, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, China, South Korea, Australia, the U.S. and Canada.

Chicago, IL


