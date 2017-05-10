Envoy: 11 polling stations for Iranians in Britain

Iranians living in Britain can cast ballots at eleven polling stations on Monday to have their voice in the 12th presidential election of the country, Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeedinejad said on Sunday. Out of a total of 12 ballot boxes, six will be installed at five polling stations in the capital London and the rest in Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds and Cardiff cities, he made the remarks in a telegram message.

