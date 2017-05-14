ECO puts tourism boost atop agenda'

The Economic Cooperation Organization has placed a high priority on the expansion of tourism industry amongst the member states, the visiting ECO deputy secretary-general Ahsan Ali Mangi said on Wednesday. With a total area of around 8 million square kilometers, ECO region has huge potentials to become a main tourism destination, though its capacities have not been properly used yet, Mangi said in a keynote to open the 3rd International ECO-Silk Road Food Festival in the northwestern Iranian city of Zanjan, IRNA reported.

