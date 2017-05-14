ECO puts tourism boost atop agenda'

ECO puts tourism boost atop agenda'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tehran Times

The Economic Cooperation Organization has placed a high priority on the expansion of tourism industry amongst the member states, the visiting ECO deputy secretary-general Ahsan Ali Mangi said on Wednesday. With a total area of around 8 million square kilometers, ECO region has huge potentials to become a main tourism destination, though its capacities have not been properly used yet, Mangi said in a keynote to open the 3rd International ECO-Silk Road Food Festival in the northwestern Iranian city of Zanjan, IRNA reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May 8 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,009,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC