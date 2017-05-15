Conservative drops out of Iran election to back hard-liner

In this May 2, 2017 file photo, Tehran's mayor and conservative presidential candidate Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, center right, listens to a cleric on his arrival to attend a campaign rally in Tehran, Iran. State television said Monday, May 15, 2017 that Qalibaf dropped out of the election and is now backing the candidacy of hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi, believed to be a favorite of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.