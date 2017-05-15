Conservative drops out of Iran electi...

Conservative drops out of Iran election to back hard-liner

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A conservative candidate dropped out of Iran's presidential election on Monday to back a hard-liner, state television reported, narrowing the field of those hoping to unseat moderate President Hassan Rouhani. The report said Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf made the decision to boost the chances of hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi, believed to be close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May 8 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,158 • Total comments across all topics: 281,041,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC