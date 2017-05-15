Conservative drops out of Iran election to back hard-liner
A conservative candidate dropped out of Iran's presidential election on Monday to back a hard-liner, state television reported, narrowing the field of those hoping to unseat moderate President Hassan Rouhani. The report said Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf made the decision to boost the chances of hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi, believed to be close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May 8
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr 23
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr 21
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
