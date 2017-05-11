Charismatic Tehran mayor defies establishment to stay in presidential race
The charismatic 55-year-old mayor of Tehran seems a long-shot contender for Iran's presidency, but could emerge as the main threat to President Hassan Rouhani if he beats other hardliners to emerge as the sole challenger in a second round. A chisel-jawed former Revolutionary Guards commander with an action man persona, an airline pilot's licence and a populist economic message, Baqer Qalibaf has so far defied the clerical establishment by refusing to drop out before the May 19 vote.
