Calgary gas-and-dash victim described as - mom who sacrificed her life' at Mother's Day service
Candles and flowers are arranged around a Mother's Day memorial for Calgary gas-and-dash victim, Maryam Rashidi. Global News Dozens of mourners gathered at Rocky View Garden of Peace cemetery on Sunday morning to celebrate the life of Maryam Rashidi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May 8
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr 23
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr 21
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC