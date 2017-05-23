By throwing America's lot in with Sun...

By throwing America's lot in with Sunni Arabs, does Trump miss opportunities with Iran?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, from left, and Saudi King Salman join First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump for the opening of the World Center for Countering Extremist Thought during Trump's visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this week. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, from left, and Saudi King Salman join First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump for the opening of the World Center for Countering Extremist Thought during Trump's visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May 19 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May 8 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,433 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC