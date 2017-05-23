By throwing America's lot in with Sunni Arabs, does Trump miss opportunities with Iran?
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, from left, and Saudi King Salman join First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump for the opening of the World Center for Countering Extremist Thought during Trump's visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this week. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, from left, and Saudi King Salman join First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump for the opening of the World Center for Countering Extremist Thought during Trump's visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this week.
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May 19
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May 8
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr 23
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
