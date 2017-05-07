Backgrounder: Iran's presidential ele...

Backgrounder: Iran's presidential elections under Islamic ideology

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Following the 1979 revolution in Iran led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Mousavi Khomeini, Iran was transformed into a republic system ruled by the Islamic ideology. Established as the Islamic republic, the new ruling system held first presidential election on Jan. 25, 1980, in which Abolhassan Banisadr, a politician and economist, was elected as the first president in Iran's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,196 • Total comments across all topics: 280,846,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC