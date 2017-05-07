Backgrounder: Iran's presidential elections under Islamic ideology

Following the 1979 revolution in Iran led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Mousavi Khomeini, Iran was transformed into a republic system ruled by the Islamic ideology. Established as the Islamic republic, the new ruling system held first presidential election on Jan. 25, 1980, in which Abolhassan Banisadr, a politician and economist, was elected as the first president in Iran's history.

