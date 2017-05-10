Babies rolled in rose petals

Babies rolled in rose petals

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Women in the historic city of Kashan, Iran, roll their infants under 1 year old in pink roses, believing that it will keep them fresh and healthy. They perform a ritual called Gol Ghaltan in April or May when roses bloom in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May 8 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,974,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC