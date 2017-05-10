As Iran picks a president, 2 voters, ...

As Iran picks a president, 2 voters, very different views

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 photo, Fatemeh Ghasemi, a 32-year-old holding a master's degree in Psychology, a passionate supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi, poses for a photo at her home in Tehran, Iran. less In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 photo, Fatemeh Ghasemi, a 32-year-old holding a master's degree in Psychology, a passionate supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi, poses for a photo at her ... more In this picture taken on Thursday, May 19, 2017, Mohammad Nabizadeh, 32, a software developer, walks with his wife Raghad and son Shahab, in a park in Rey south of Tehran, Iran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates 18 hr okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... Wed Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May 8 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,723 • Total comments across all topics: 281,147,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC