Armenia Calls for Broadening of Trade Ties with Iran

FARS News Agency, Iran May 2, 2017 Tuesday Armenia Calls for Broadening of Trade Ties with Iran TEHRAN - Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan called for boosting trade exchanges between Yerevan and Tehran. "My country is an entrance gate for transport of Iranian goods and services to Eurasia which helps the two countries to broaden their trade and economic relations," the Iranian envoy said.

Chicago, IL

