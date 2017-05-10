Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan using machine guns

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 120 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said May 11. The Azerbaijani army positions in the Bala Jafarli, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Vazashen, Berkaber villages and on nameless heights of Armenia's Ijevan district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.