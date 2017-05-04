Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 121 times in 24 hours
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 121 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said May 7. Armenian armed forces, located on nameless heights in Ijevan region, in Berkaber, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan district and in Chinari, Mosesgekh villages of Berd district subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Mezem, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh district, in Aghdam, Aghbulag, Kokhanebi and Alibeyli villages of Tovuz district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr 23
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr 21
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb '17
|Recognize radical...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC