Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 121 times in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 121 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said May 7. Armenian armed forces, located on nameless heights in Ijevan region, in Berkaber, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan district and in Chinari, Mosesgekh villages of Berd district subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Mezem, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh district, in Aghdam, Aghbulag, Kokhanebi and Alibeyli villages of Tovuz district.

