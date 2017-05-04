Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbai...

Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 121 times in 24 hours

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 121 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said May 7. Armenian armed forces, located on nameless heights in Ijevan region, in Berkaber, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan district and in Chinari, Mosesgekh villages of Berd district subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Mezem, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh district, in Aghdam, Aghbulag, Kokhanebi and Alibeyli villages of Tovuz district.

