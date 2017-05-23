Armenia attacks Azerbaijan's positions, violates ceasefire
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 115 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said May 23. The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kamarli and Gaymagli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Barekamavan village and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.
