56 million Iranians eligible to vote in presidential election
Tehran, May 10 - Iran's Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday that the number of Iranians eligible to vote in the upcoming presidential elections is over 56 million. A total of 56,410,234 Iranians can cast their ballots in the country's 12th presidential vote slated for May 19, Citing Tasnim news agency, Xinhua quoted Ali Asghar Ahmadi, the head of the Interior Ministry's State Elections Committee, as saying.
