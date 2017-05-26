4 climbers killed in weekend of tragedy on Mount Everest
An American climber died near the summit and an Indian climber is missing after heading down from the top following a successful ascent, expedition organisers said. The guide was also sick but managed to drag himself to the camp at South Col, located at 8,000 metres.
