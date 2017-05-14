14th-century Persian poet Hafez a guide for today's Iranian-Canadians

Hafez, the 14th-century Persian poet, still draws a crowd, if the hundreds of Iranians gathering this weekend for several presentations are any evidence. Nasser Kanani, an expert in electrochemistry, is the guest speaker, better known in engineering circles for his textbook on electroplating, rather than his recently-published two-volume study of the poet called Hafez and His Divan As Viewed By the West .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.