12 countries to attend Zanjan gastronomy festival

The historical city of Zanjan, northwestern Iran, will play host to the 3rd International ECO-Silk Road Food Festival with the theme of "Together for Sustainable Tourism" from May 10 to 12. ECO stands for Economic Cooperation Organization. A total of 16 groups of competitors from 12 countries including Azerbaijan, China, South Korea, and Turkey have applied to partake in the event, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.