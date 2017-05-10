12 countries to attend Zanjan gastron...

12 countries to attend Zanjan gastronomy festival

9 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

The historical city of Zanjan, northwestern Iran, will play host to the 3rd International ECO-Silk Road Food Festival with the theme of "Together for Sustainable Tourism" from May 10 to 12. ECO stands for Economic Cooperation Organization. A total of 16 groups of competitors from 12 countries including Azerbaijan, China, South Korea, and Turkey have applied to partake in the event, IRNA reported on Sunday.

