10 Things to Know for Today

Female voters queue at a polling station for the presidential and municipal council election in the city of Qom, 78 miles south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Friday, May 19, 2017. Iranians began voting Friday in the country's first presidential election since its nuclear deal with world powers, as incumbent Hassan Rouhani faced a staunch challenge from a hard-line opponent over his outreach to the wider world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.