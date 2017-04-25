Works by celebrated Iranian artists s...

Works by celebrated Iranian artists shine at Bonhams

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Works of art by a number of celebrated Iranian artists will go under the hammer at the Bonhams auction house sale in London set for April 26. Works by artists from Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Turkey, Sudan and Algeria will also be offered at "Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art", Bonhams has announced on its website. "Abstract Composition in Brown" by Masud Arabshahi is on sale at an estimated price of $38,000 to 50,000, while Hossein Zenderudi's "Despina" is on sale at $75,000 to 100,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,167 • Total comments across all topics: 280,325,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC