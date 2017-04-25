Works by celebrated Iranian artists shine at Bonhams
Works of art by a number of celebrated Iranian artists will go under the hammer at the Bonhams auction house sale in London set for April 26. Works by artists from Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Turkey, Sudan and Algeria will also be offered at "Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art", Bonhams has announced on its website. "Abstract Composition in Brown" by Masud Arabshahi is on sale at an estimated price of $38,000 to 50,000, while Hossein Zenderudi's "Despina" is on sale at $75,000 to 100,000.
