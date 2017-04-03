Women to run apart from men in Tehran's first marathon
Two days before what has been described as Tehran's first international marathon, a top Iranian sports official cannot confirm whether Americans will participate and says women will be forced to run separately from men. The website for Friday's "TehRUN" race lists 28 Americans among the registered runners, along with participants from more than 40 countries, including Britain and Canada.
