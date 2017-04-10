Will terror attack mar Iran-Pakistan ties?
'A Russia-Iran-China-Pakistan geopolitical grouping is evolving at this point of time.' 'Given that the grouping is in its nascent stages, will this week's terrorist attack in Mirjaveh affect it?' asks Aveek Sen. Iran's IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday, April 26, that nine Iranian border guards were 'martyred' fighting terrorists while patrolling in its Mirjaveh region bordering Pakistan.
