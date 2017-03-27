Why Iran's Supreme Leader Fears Gende...

Why Iran's Supreme Leader Fears Gender Equality

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

For the ayatollahs, women's rights are a matter of puppetry, with yes-women parroting whatever the mullahs' line for the day is. For Iran's real women's rights champions, the picture is very different.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,716 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC