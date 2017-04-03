Why empty suit shops and barber's chairs could spell trouble for Iran's President Hassan Rouhani
Usually in the weeks before Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, downtown Tehran is jammed with traffic as shoppers pick up gifts in the brightly lighted shops surrounding the British and German embassies. But this year, the streets were noticeably quieter, the popular clothing and home appliance stores reporting much less business around the holiday in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb '17
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb '17
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC