US, Saudi Arabia Affirm Cooperation in Countering 'Iran's Mischief'

During talks Wednesday in Riyadh, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis emphasized to his Saudi counterpart, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the importance of cooperating and boosting Saudi security in order to "reinforce Saudi Arabia's resistance to Iran's mischief." "We are not leaving this region, but at the same time it is in our interest to see a strong Saudi Arabia military, security services and secret services," Mattis told reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.