US presses for Americans' release in direct talks with Iran
In this Feb. 25, 2016, file photo, Iranian lawyer Mahmoud Alizadeh Tabatabei, who represents dual U.S.-Iranian citizens Siamak Namazi and his father Baquer works at his office in Tehran, Iran. U.S. diplomats used a meeting with their Iranian counterparts to press the release of Americans being detained in Iran, the Trump administration said April 27, 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr 23
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr 21
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb '17
|Recognize radical...
|1
