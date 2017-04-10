US presses for Americans' release in direct talks with Iran

In this Feb. 25, 2016, file photo, Iranian lawyer Mahmoud Alizadeh Tabatabei, who represents dual U.S.-Iranian citizens Siamak Namazi and his father Baquer works at his office in Tehran, Iran. U.S. diplomats used a meeting with their Iranian counterparts to press the release of Americans being detained in Iran, the Trump administration said April 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.