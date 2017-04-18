US Nearly Silent on Iran's Presidenti...

US Nearly Silent on Iran's Presidential Election as Policy Toughens

U.S. officials who have been toughening their stance toward Iran in recent weeks have said almost nothing about its presidential election, now less than one month away. And, some Iran observers say the silence regarding the May 19 vote could be a reflection of broad skepticism about its significance.

