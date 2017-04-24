Urgent Action: Man Arrested At 15 Fac...

Urgent Action: Man Arrested At 15 Faces Imminent Execution

4 hrs ago Read more: Amnesty International USA

Peyman Barandah , who was 15 years old at the time of his arrest, is due to be executed on 10 May in Shiraz's Adel Abad prison, Fars Province, Iran. He was sentenced to death after a grossly unfair trial which violated principles of juvenile justice.

