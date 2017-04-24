Urgent Action: Man Arrested At 15 Faces Imminent Execution
Peyman Barandah , who was 15 years old at the time of his arrest, is due to be executed on 10 May in Shiraz's Adel Abad prison, Fars Province, Iran. He was sentenced to death after a grossly unfair trial which violated principles of juvenile justice.
