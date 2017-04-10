UPDATE 2-Iran completes long-awaited ATR turboprop aircraft deal
PARIS, April 13 Iran secured a contract with a third Western aircraft supplier on Thursday since the easing of sanctions by completing a deal to buy 20 regional turboprops from Europe's ATR, part of an effort to modernise the nation's creaking fleet. After months of talks that required navigating a way through separate U.S. sanctions and regulations still in place, ATR and Iranian officials said the contract with national carrier IranAir was signed in Tehran.
