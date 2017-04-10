UPDATE 2-Iran completes long-awaited ATR turboprop aircraft deal

PARIS, April 13 Iran secured a contract with a third Western aircraft supplier on Thursday since the easing of sanctions by completing a deal to buy 20 regional turboprops from Europe's ATR, part of an effort to modernise the nation's creaking fleet. After months of talks that required navigating a way through separate U.S. sanctions and regulations still in place, ATR and Iranian officials said the contract with national carrier IranAir was signed in Tehran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.