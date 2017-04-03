UK's lifting sanctions on Iranian ent...

UK's lifting sanctions on Iranian entities - suspicious, official says

Tehran, Iran, April 3 By Mehdi Sepahvand -- Trend: It is suspicious that the UK has recently removed the sanctions on a number of Iranian entities, says Shahrooz Barzegar Golshani, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission. It is suspicious because it was made shortly before Iran's presidential election, the MP told ICANA news agency April 3. The British Department for International Trade in a new post-sanction notice last week announced that Iran list was removed from the UK government's website.

