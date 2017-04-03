UK's lifting sanctions on Iranian entities - suspicious, official says
Tehran, Iran, April 3 By Mehdi Sepahvand -- Trend: It is suspicious that the UK has recently removed the sanctions on a number of Iranian entities, says Shahrooz Barzegar Golshani, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission. It is suspicious because it was made shortly before Iran's presidential election, the MP told ICANA news agency April 3. The British Department for International Trade in a new post-sanction notice last week announced that Iran list was removed from the UK government's website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb '17
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb '17
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|54
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC