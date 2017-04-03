U.S. draws Iran rebuke over missile attack on Syrian airfield
Iran has strongly condemned the U.S. for its missile attack on an airfield in Syria on Thursday night, warning that such unilateral measures will "strengthen failing terrorists" in the Syrian battlefield. "We, while strongly condemning any unilateral military action and the missile attacks on Shayrat air base in Syria by U.S. warships, believe that such measures ...will strengthen failing terrorists and complicate the situation in Syria and the region," Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said on Friday.
