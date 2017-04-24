Trump must work to stop Iran's secret...

Trump must work to stop Iran's secret nuclear program

Read more: The Hill

The conversation in Washington about the nuclear deal with Iran has been on tactical issues like how many months it might take for Iran "to breakout" from constraints of the agreement-length of time Tehran would need to produce enough highly enriched uranium to make one nuclear weapon. To extend breakout time, the accord requires a restriction on uranium enrichment at two key sites, Fordow and Natanz, and that the core of a heavy-water reactor in Arak be rendered inoperable.

Chicago, IL

