Trump administration says Iran complying with nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, April 13, 2017. The Trump administration notified Congress on Tuesday that Iran was complying with the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by former President Barack Obama, and that it has extended the sanctions relief given to the Islamic Republic in exchange for curbs on its atomic program.

Chicago, IL

