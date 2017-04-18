Trump accuses Iran of violating 'spirit' of nuclear deal

Iran is failing to fulfil the "spirit" of its nuclear deal with world powers, US President Donald Trump has declared, setting an ominous tone for his forthcoming decision about whether to pull America out of the landmark agreement. Iran is failing to fulfil the "spirit" of its nuclear deal with world powers, US President Donald Trump has declared, setting an ominous tone for his forthcoming decision about whether to pull America out of the landmark agreement.

