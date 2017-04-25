Top U.S. senator hails anti-Iran terrorist group

U.S. Senator John McCain has lauded the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization , describing it as "an example to everyone in the world that is struggling for freedom." During a meeting with the head of the MKO, Maryam Rajavi, which was held in Tirana, Albania, Senator McCain said he believed that "the Iranian regime, Bashar Al-Assad and Daesh " were all interrelated.

