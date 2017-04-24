Tolerance historically practiced in I...

Tolerance historically practiced in Iran: Jewish lawmaker

Not like in the Western world where it was belatedly introduced, tolerance has been practiced in the historically multicultural context of Iran, where the Jewish community have been living in peaceful coexistence with other populations for centuries, the Jewish community representative in Majlis says. Siamak Moreh Sedgh, also the director of the Dr. Sapir Hospital and Charity Center, says that anti-Semitism and Zionism are "identical twins", both sharing the idea that Jews are different from other human beings.

Chicago, IL

