The bigotry of 'intersectionality

There is a certain irony in so many feminists and gay-rights activists refusing to condemn the sexism and homophobia in the Arab world. What do Hamas and the anti-violence group Black Lives Matter have in common? What does Israel have in common with the Ku Klux Klan? What does the Islamic Republic of Iran, which throws gays off rooftops, have in common with gay right activists? What do feminists have in common with radical Islamic sexists who support the honor killing and genital mutilation of women? Nothing of course.

